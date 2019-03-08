|
|
|
Passmore Pennywell Peacefully at home on 2nd March, aged 70 years, Doreen, nee Dodds. Devoted wife of George, much loved mam to Anthony, Helen, Alan and Samantha, dear mother in law to Billy, devoted nan to Amelia and Nathan. Doreen will be greatly missed by all her loving
family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Thursday 14th March
in Sunderland Crematorium at
3:30 pm. Family flowers only by request, donations to Marie Curie,
a plate would be provided at the crematorium. No black by request. Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors,
Grindon Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More