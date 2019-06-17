|
|
|
Larmar Houghton le Spring Peacefully at home on June 7th aged 90 years, Doreen (nee Coxon). The much-loved wife of the late Harry.
The treasured mam of Linda,
Anne and David. A loving
mother-in-law, nan, great-gran
and friend to many.
Friends please meet on
Friday June 21st for service in
St Michael & All Angels Parish Church, Houghton-le-Spring at 11.00am. Committal to follow
in Sunderland Crematorium.
All are welcome afterwards to Castles & Coasts, Burn Promenade, Houghton for refreshments. Flowers welcome. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton le Hole,
Tel: 0191 526 5800.
Good night, God bless. We love you.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 17, 2019
Read More