HOLDER Doreen

(nee Stevens) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday

23rd August after a long and

brave battle against cancer.

Dearly beloved wife to Kenneth, adored mother to Andrew and a much-loved sister, aunt and friend. After caring for so many in her family and working life her final years were filled with the love, kindness and generosity of others. She will live forever in our memory and our hearts.

Could family and friends please meet for the service at Castletown Methodist Church at 10:45am on Friday 6th September, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium. Family and friends are welcome afterwards at the Chesters, Sunderland.

Family flowers only please but donations are welcome instead to Cancer Research UK (a collection box will be available).

Any enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors - 0191 516 0202.



Sleep now and be at peace. Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 30, 2019