DOYLE Doreen
(Peterlee) Peacefully on 7th July 2019,
aged 92 years (nee Kelleher). Beloved wife of the late James, much loved Mam of David
and of the late Brian,
loving mother-in-law of Jackie
and Denise, cherished Nana
of Mark and David.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at
St. Cuthbert's Church, Peterlee on Thursday the 18th July at 12.00pm, followed by cremation at
Durham Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please.
Much loved and always remembered.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 12, 2019