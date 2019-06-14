|
|
|
CARR Grindon Peacefully on 9th June,
aged 89 years.
Doreen (née Ryan), devoted wife of the late Tommy, much loved mam to Pauline, Thomas and Deborah.
Dear mother in law, nana and
great nana.
Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations to the
British Heart Foundation, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Independent Family Funeral Service. Tel. 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 14, 2019
