CARNEY Hendon Suddenly but peacefully at home
on 26th February, aged 82 years, Doreen (nee Gamblin),
dear wife to the late Ray,
much loved mam to Mark and Neil, dearest mother-in-law to Julie and Rachael and a much loved gran to Beth and Charlie. Doreen will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends and special friend of Elsie. Family and friends
please meet for service at
Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th March at 1.00pm.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if so desired, to the British Heart Foundation, (a collection box will be available at the Crematorium).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon. Will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 5, 2019
