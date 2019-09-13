|
|
|
Rogers Easington Lane Peacefully in hospital on
September 5th 2019, Dora
(nee Robson), aged 93 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Charles, much loved mam of Anne and Paul, adored by her loving grandchildren Mark, Martin,
Ben and great grandchildren
Sophia and Oliver.
A treasured sister and aunt
who will be so sadly missed by
all her devoted family and friends.
Would relations and friends
please meet on Wednesday September 18th for service in the Independent Methodist Church, Easington lane, at 12.15pm.
Interment to follow in
Easington Lane Cemetery.
By request, family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, for The .
A donation box will be available
on leaving church.
Forever in our hearts.
Enquiries to Tonks Funeral Directors Tel: 0191 526 2375
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019