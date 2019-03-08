Home

Andrew Grey Funeral Directors (Hetton Le Hole)
30 Station Road
Durham, Tyne and Wear DH5 0AT
0191 526 5800
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:15
Hetton-le-Hole
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Union Street Methodist Church Hall
Hetton-le-Hole
Interment
Following Services
Hetton Cemetery
Dora Luke Notice
Luke Hetton-le-Hole Peacefully in The Laurels Care home surrounded by her loving family on March 1st, aged 92 years, Dora (nee Box). The much loved wife of the late George. A loving mam to George, Beverley and David and
mother-in-law to Norma, Michael and Lynne. A very proud gran of Gavin, Clare, Alex, Will, Daniel and Nathan and a proud great-gran and great-great gran.
A loving sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend to many.
Friends please meet on Thursday March 14th for service in
Union Street Methodist Church, Hetton-le-Hole at 12:15pm. Interment to follow in Hetton Cemetery. All are welcome to the Church hall for refreshments afterwards. Family flowers only.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-Le-Hole, Tel: 0191 5265800. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
