John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Dora Howard Notice
Howard Pennywell Suddenly on 8th February,
aged 83 years Dora (Nee Briggs). Beloved wife to the late Eddie,
a devoted mam, nana and
great-nana and sadly missed sister and auntie. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February at 10am.
Family flowers only, donations
if so desired to The North East Air Ambulance, a collection box will be available. At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors,
St Luke's Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 18, 2019
