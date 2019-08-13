Home

Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
13:45
St Hilda's Church, South Shields
Dora Doneghan Notice
DONEGHAN (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital
on August 1st,
aged 85 years,
Dora (née Steel).
Beloved Wife of the late Barney, much loved Mam, Mother-in-law, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother, also
a loving Daughter of the late
Bill and Dora Steel.
Peace at last,
Love and miss you always.
Funeral service will take place in
St Hilda's Church, South Shields
on Monday, August 19th
at 1:45 pm prior to interment
in Harton Cemetery.
By request family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Bryson Animal Shelter.
Dora will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 13, 2019
