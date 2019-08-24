|
|
|
BRACKENBURY East Herrington Suddenly at home on 15th August, aged 85 years, Donald, loving husband to Kate, father to Jill and Lisa, grandfather to Jack and Ella
and brother to Eiviend.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Michael and All Angels Church, Houghton Le Spring on
Monday 2nd September at 12.15pm.
Interment to follow at Houghton Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Great North Air Ambulance
and The Peoples Kitchen
(a collection box will be
available at Church).
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 24, 2019