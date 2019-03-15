|
|
|
Winlow Derek Peacefully at St Benedict's Hospice on March 5th after an illness,
bravely borne, aged 83.
Derek, dearly loved son of the late Jack and Elizabeth, beloved husband of Agnes, adored dad of Derek and Karen, much loved and respected
father in law of Jim and Catherine, worshipped grandad of Gareth, Adam, Jonathan and Jordan, proud grandpa of Harry, Oliver, Jacob, Isaac and Evelyn. Loving brother of Billy, Keith, and the late Jackie.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's R.C Church on
Friday 22nd March at 1.45pm followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30p.m. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to
St Benedict's Hospice. A donation box will be available on the day.
Derek will be greatly missed by Nancy, Sharon, Irene, Robert,
all family and friends.
R.I.P
xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More