Stoker Shiney Row (formerly of
Houghton-le-Spring)
Peacefully in hospital surrounded by family
on June 6th , Derek.
The beloved husband of Rita.
The much-loved dad of Stephen,
the late Paul and father-in-law of
Anne-Marie. The treasured
grandad of Christopher, the
much-loved brother-in-law of
Billy and Marjorie, the cherished
uncle of Lisa, Jane, Paula, Kyle,
Molly, Martha, Heidi, Sophia, Poppy
and a dear friend to many.
Please meet on Wednesday June
19th for service in Trinity Methodist
Church, Shiney Row at 11:30am.
Committal to follow in Durham
Crematorium. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Dementia UK. A donation box
will be provided at the church.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey
Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton-le-Hole Tel: 0191 526 5800. Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 13, 2019
