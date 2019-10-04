|
|
|
MOIR Derek
Monkwearmouth Steve and Ian would like to thank
family, friends and neighbours
for the floral tributes,
cards of condolence
and words of comfort received
during the loss of their dad.
Thank you to all of the staff at
Bryony Park Nursing Home for
making the last 12 weeks
of Dad's life so comfortable.
Thanks to Elizabeth for her
continued help and support
and thank you to
Reverend Chantal Noppen and
Gavin Reynolds Funeral Directors
for the beautiful funeral service.
Finally thank you to everyone
who donated in aid of
St. Benedict's Hospice
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 4, 2019