MOIR Monkwearmouth,
formerly Plains Farm Unexpectedly in hospital
on 15th September,
aged 82 years, Derek.
Much loved husband of 58 years
to the late Jenny, loving dad
of Steve and Ian, adored grandad
of Ross, Scott, Melissa and
future baby Moir, a dear brother
of Stan, Peggy, and the late Joe,
father in law of Kathleen and Caitlyn,
a dear brother in law of John,
Kenneth and the late Frank,
Robert and Edward,
a special uncle to Elizabeth and
all his nieces and nephews,
also a good friend to many.
Family and friends please meet
for service in Holy Trinity Church,
Southwick on Friday
27th September at 12.15pm
followed by committal in
Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to St. Benedict's Hospice,
a collection plate will be available
at the Church and Crematorium.
Derek is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 20, 2019