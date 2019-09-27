|
Miller Chaplegarth After a short illness on
Monday 23rd September,
aged 67 years, Derek.
A loving husband of Linda, a much loved dad of Anna, Kris, Ruth and luke, also a caring grandad to Thomas, Rachel, Kate, Benjamin, Lilia, Fox and Duke, also a dear brother to Marilyn and Stuart.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St Benedicts Hospice and Macmillan Nurses .
