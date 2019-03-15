Home

David Gardener T/A Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Hodgson Farringdon Peacefully at home on March 9th, aged 71 years, Derek.
Beloved husband of Jennifer,
loving dad of Paul, Lee, Emma
and the late Cliff, also a dear
father-in-law, grandad,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Service in
Sunderland Crematorium,
Wednesday March 20th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, a collection plate will provided for a charity of the family's choice.
Enquiries to: Peter Dodd Independent Family Funeral Directors, Grindon.
Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
