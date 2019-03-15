|
|
|
Hodgson Farringdon Peacefully at home on March 9th, aged 71 years, Derek.
Beloved husband of Jennifer,
loving dad of Paul, Lee, Emma
and the late Cliff, also a dear
father-in-law, grandad,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Service in
Sunderland Crematorium,
Wednesday March 20th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, a collection plate will provided for a charity of the family's choice.
Enquiries to: Peter Dodd Independent Family Funeral Directors, Grindon.
Tel: 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More