HAHN Derek Wife Linda and family of the late Derek, would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their help and support throughout this sad time. Thank you for cards and flowers received, a special thank you to all medical staff including the day and night Palliative Care Team.
To Kelvin and staff from the
Dolphin Pub, Ev for the catering, Graeme Flaxen for the comforting service and to Ian Keal and staff at John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for their care and support.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 7, 2019