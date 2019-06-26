|
Wilson Cleveland Road
Formerly of Murton Passed away peacefully on
22nd June, aged 98 years, Dennis.
Devoted husband of Peggy, proud dad of Keith, Colin, Denise and June, dear father-in-law to Jill and Lorna, loving grandad to Martin,
David, Peter and David.
Also a loved uncle and cousin. Deeply missed by all his loving family.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July at 10am. At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 26, 2019
