Walker and Morrell
4 West View
Washington, Tyne and Wear NE37 2DT
0191 416 4160
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
13:30
Holy Trinity Church
Washington Village,
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
14:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Washington Village
View Map
Dennis Humphrey Notice
Humphrey Dennis (Washington, formerly Sunderland)
Passed away suddenly in Hospital on 20th August, aged 82 years.
Dennis, beloved Husband of the late Christine, much loved Dad to Ann, Dennis & Christine and a dearly loved Grandpa and Great Grandpa, Brother and friend to many.
Please meet for funeral service at Holy Trinity Church,
Washington Village, on
Wednesday 11th September at 1:30pm followed by Cremation at Sunderland Crematorium
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Columbia Grange School.
All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors, Washington
Tel: 0191 4164160
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2019
