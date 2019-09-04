|
Humphrey Dennis (Washington, formerly Sunderland)
Passed away suddenly in Hospital on 20th August, aged 82 years.
Dennis, beloved Husband of the late Christine, much loved Dad to Ann, Dennis & Christine and a dearly loved Grandpa and Great Grandpa, Brother and friend to many.
Please meet for funeral service at Holy Trinity Church,
Washington Village, on
Wednesday 11th September at 1:30pm followed by Cremation at Sunderland Crematorium
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Columbia Grange School.
All enquiries to Walker and Morrell Funeral Directors, Washington
Tel: 0191 4164160
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 4, 2019