Fleury Dennis Peacefully on
March 4th, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Nora,
much loved father of Neil and Mark,
also a loving brother, grandad,
uncle, father-in-law,
brother-in-law and friend.
Family and friends please
meet for service on
Tuesday 19th March in
Sunderland Crematorium at 11am.
All welcome afterwards to
the Chesters for refreshments.
Family flowers only please,
a collection will be made
available on the day with
proceeds being divided between
Parkinson's UK and Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 12, 2019
