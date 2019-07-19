Home

Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Denise Walls Notice
WALLS Sunderland Passed away peacefully with her loving sons by her side,
on 15th July, aged 63 years,
Denise (nee Jobling).
Beloved wife of the late Michael. Devoted mother of Wayne, Kevin
and Stephen and mother-in-law
to Donna and Stu. Doting nana of Emmy- Jane, Kelsey, Robyn, Owen and Jude. A loving daughter of the late Ethel and Fred. A treasured sister, aunty and a dear friend of many. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday
25th July at 11:00 am, followed by refreshments afterwards at the Hastings Hill. Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 19, 2019
