COTTAM Sunderland Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 1st, aged 92 years, Denise, loving wife of George, much loved mam of Anne & David, dear mother-in-law and also a dearly loved Gran and Great-gran.
Family and friends please meet for Service in St Joseph's RC Church on Wednesday, July 17th at 12.30 prior to interment in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 1pm. Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research.
A donation box is available on exit of the church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 9, 2019
