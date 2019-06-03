|
Chalk Houghton-le-Spring Denise, died unexpectedly on May 22nd 2019, whilst on holiday.
Deeply loved wife of Trevor Brown.
A loving sister to Colin and Graham, beloved auntie, great auntie and a joy to know to everyone.
Please meet on Thursday
June 6th for service and committal in Sunderland Crematorium at 12.00noon.
All invited afterwards to a reception, venue to be announced later.
By request no flowers,
donations in lieu if so desired to www.wateraid.org or www.sightsavers.org or a
donation box will be available on leaving the crematorium.
Forever in our hearts.
Enquiries to
Tonks Funeral Directors.
Tel: 0191 5262375
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 3, 2019
