MILLER Grangetown Passed away suddenly but peacefully on March 1st,
aged 84 years, Denis.
Loving husband of Eva, special dad of Terry, Ian and the late Janet.
Also a dear grandad, father in law, uncle and friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday March 18th at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Sunderland Royal Hospital.
Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to
Scollen and Wright Funeral Home Grangetown Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 11, 2019
