Fox Denis Marjorie Fox and family would like
to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expression of sympathy cards, condolences and their generous donations which amounted to the sum of £320.00. Thank you for the professionalism and kindness shown by community Matron Sue Meldrum, District Nurses Charity Obonna, Vicky Mouat & to the NEAS Matt and Tony who shown such compassion in our time of need plus the staff on Ward 54 SRH. Our appreciation to Graeme Flaxen for the beautiful service he delivered and to Scollen & Wright.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 19, 2019