FOX Ryhope Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on 22nd June, aged 84 years, Denis.
A loving husband of Marjorie.
A devoted dad to Denise, Dawn, Gary and Graham and their partners Grant, Kim and Trish. A wonderful grandad to Abigail, Rebecca, James, Jess, Joseph, Ben, Jack and Hannah and a great grandad to Margo Rose. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd July at 10:00 AM. Forever in our hearts.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Ryhope. Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019
