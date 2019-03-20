|
Coughlin Suddenly at home on March 15th aged 81 years,
Denis Michael
(formerly of Houghton).
The loving husband of the late June. A much loved father of
Peter, Chris, Denise and Claire and father-in-law of Sue, Wendy, David and Paul. A treasured grandad
of John, Chris, Emma, Mark, Paul, Josh and Stephanie and a much treasured great grandad.
Friends please meet on
Tuesday March 26th for a
Requiem Mass in
St Michael's RC Church,
Houghton le Spring at 11.30am. Interment to follow in
Houghton Cemetery. All are welcome afterwards to the Mill Inn for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to St Benedicts Hospice.
A collection box will be provided at the church. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton le Hole.
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Sadly missed. RIP
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 20, 2019
