Younger David At home on February 8th
surrounded by his loving family,
aged 55 years.
Devoted husband of Fiona,
cherished dad of
Mellisa, Jordan, Paul
and a treasured granda of Aubree.
Beloved son of Sadie
and the late Dave. Missed by Billy.
Family and friends please meet for service on Thursday 21st February in Sunderland Crematorium at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
