Thomson David Boyle
(Ashington formerly of Sunderland) Peacefully on 25th July,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Alice,
much loved dad of Pat, Clifford and David and loving father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad
of all the family.
Friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at Sunderland crematorium on Wednesday 7th August at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be given at the service for Parkinson's U.K.
Enquiries c/o Peter Grenfell Funeral Directors, Ashington.
Tel 01670 812117
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 1, 2019