Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:15
Holy Trinity Church
Wingate
Mitchinson (Hutton Henry) On October 4th peacefully at home, David (formerly of Durham) aged 72 years, a loving husband of Muriel, also a dearest Father, Father-in-law, Grandad, Brother-in-law, Uncle and Great Uncle. Funeral service to take place on Monday, October 21st, would family and friends please meet at Holy Trinity Church, Wingate at 10:20am prior to cremation at Durham Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations may be given after the service to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2019
