Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hunter

Notice Condolences

David Hunter Notice
HUNTER David
(Ryhope) Suddenly but peacefully in hospital with Karen by his side on 1 st March 2019 aged 60 years.
Beloved husband of Karen, much loved dad of Ian and Andrew, a cherished granda to Daniel, Oliver and Evan.
A loving brother to John and family.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 13th March at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.