HUNTER David
(Ryhope) Suddenly but peacefully in hospital with Karen by his side on 1 st March 2019 aged 60 years.
Beloved husband of Karen, much loved dad of Ian and Andrew, a cherished granda to Daniel, Oliver and Evan.
A loving brother to John and family.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 13th March at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
