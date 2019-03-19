|
HOOD (Grangetown) The family of the late David wish to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the cards of condolence and kindness shown during this
recent sad time.
Thanks to all who kindly made contributions to the charity that was chosen by the family, special thanks to Terry White and staff from Scollen and Wright Funeral Service for their professional service, care and attention, also to Allyson Hayter
for her wonderful Service at Sunderland Crematorium.
God bless you all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 19, 2019
