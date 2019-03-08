Home

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
David Hood

Notice Condolences

David Hood Notice
HOOD Aylesbury formerly
of Grangetown Peacefully at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on 26th February,
aged 57 years, David.
The very much loved partner of Cavelle, a loving son of Doris and the late Cec, loved brother of Philip,
a dear brother in law of Helen and a special uncle to Lucy.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 12:00 noon. David will be very sadly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of the family's choice, a donation box will be available at the Crematorium.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home Grangetown
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
