HOOD Aylesbury formerly
of Grangetown Peacefully at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on 26th February,
aged 57 years, David.
The very much loved partner of Cavelle, a loving son of Doris and the late Cec, loved brother of Philip,
a dear brother in law of Helen and a special uncle to Lucy.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 12:00 noon. David will be very sadly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of the family's choice, a donation box will be available at the Crematorium.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home Grangetown
Tel 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 8, 2019
