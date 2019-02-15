|
HAMILTON David (Sunderland) Peacefully at home on Sunday
10th February 2019, aged 54 years.
David, beloved partner of Wendy, dearly loved son of the late Sylvia and Matty, much loved brother of Ian, dear son in law of Kathleen and Dennis, loved by his cat Blackie.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday
22nd February at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Fulwell. 0191 5498150
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
