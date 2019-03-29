Home

Grice David
(Houghton) Peacefully in hospital on the
22nd March 2019 aged 76 years.
Beloved Husband of Beverley, much loved Dad of David and Richard.
A loving Father-In-Law to Claire
and Alida, and a cherished Grandad to Hannah, Micah and Lucas.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service
and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 4th April at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
the British Heart Foundation.
Now at peace, and will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 29, 2019
