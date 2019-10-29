|
Bailey Formerly of East Herrington, Sunderland, peacefully on October 23rd surrounded by his loving family, of Langley Park, Durham. David Anthony,
aged 79 years, beloved husband of the late Marjorie, loving dad of Karen and Michael, much loved father-in-law of Karl and Beverley, treasured grandad of Caroline, Ann, Victoria, Jennifer and also Michael and Jordan.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service and cremation at Durham Crematorium on Wednesday
6th November at 1-30pm.
All welcome for refreshments in Brambles Coffee Shop at Poplar Tree Garden Centre, Shincliffe afterwards. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given after the service for The British Heart Foundation and Singing for the Brain.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 29, 2019