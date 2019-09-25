|
Davey
Squire It's been
two long heartbreaking years since I lost my beloved Dave. I know I've got my memories but I can't cuddle up to them. I'd rather have you.
They say it gets easier, I hope
that's true because the pain is still unbearable since the day I lost you. Tears are still falling but they will stop when we meet up again.
I miss you every single day. Sending lots of kisses and cuddles just for you. Love ya Dave xxx
Broken hearted wife Ann xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 25, 2019