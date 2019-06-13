Home

Peter Johnson Funerals
Whiteleas Way
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 8LH
0191 536 0555
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
13:45
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Boldon
Interment
Following Services
Boldon Cemetery
Daniel Maidment Notice
MAIDMENT (Boldon Colliery) peacefully in hospital, on June 6th, aged 78 years, Daniel,
Ex Mayor of South Tyneside.
Beloved Husband of Pat,
much loved Dad of Lynne, Paul
and Kathryn. A dear Father in law
of Joss, also a devoted Grandad
of Chris, Nathan and Jordan,
Great Grandpop of Josh,
Zach and Alfie.
Funeral service will take place in Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Boldon, on Wednesday June 19th at 1.45pm, prior to interment in Boldon Cemetery.
By request, family flowers only. Donations in lieu to
Interstitial Lung Disease Fund.
Resting in Peter Johnson Funeral, Whiteleas Way.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 13, 2019
