ROBERTS Ryhope Peacefully on October 26th, Cyril, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Babs, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Friends please meet in St Paul's Church, Ryhope on Monday, November 18th for service at 11am. Interment to follow at New Seaham Cemetery, Lord Byrons Walk. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to Church Funds.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham
Tel: 581 7388.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 15, 2019