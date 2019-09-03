|
TALBOT Cynthia (nee Anderson) Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice on 24th August, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon,
dearest mam of Claire and Christopher, dear mother-in-law, of Mark and Jane, adored nan of Sam, Libby, Thomas, Toby and William,
dear sister of Keith.
A service will be held at St Andrew's Church, Roker, on Tuesday
10th September at 11am, prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium.
At the family's request no flowers, but donations in lieu if so desired to St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 3, 2019