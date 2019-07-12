Home

Burton Constance Mary
(Connie) Peacefully in the
Croft Care Home on 8th July,
aged 91 years.
A much loved wife, mother,
mother-in-law, grandma,
great-grandma and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Thursday 18th July
in St Bede's United Reformed
Church, Sorley Street, at
12noon, prior to committal
in Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired
to Christian Aid.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 12, 2019
