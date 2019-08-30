|
|
|
Ramsey Consett
(Formerly of Roker) In hospital on August 25th
after a long illness, aged 32 years with her Mam by her side.
Bryony, beloved daughter of Fiona and step-daughter of Harry, much loved sister of Liam and Pierce, also a loving aunty, niece and cousin.
Family and friends please meet for service in St Benet's R/C Church Monkwearmouth on Tuesday, September 3rd at 11am followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to a charity of the family's choice,
a collectoin plate will be provided at the Church and the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Manor House Funeral Services, 26 Sea Road, Fulwell Tel 0191 5496263.
The family have requested to wear
a splash of colour.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 30, 2019