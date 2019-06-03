|
Wilson Colin Suddenly at home on 28th May,
aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Mary,
much loved dad of Lindsey and Gary,
loving father-in-law
of Paul and Natalie,
treasured gramps of
Molly, Ella, Abbey and George,
also a dear brother,
uncle and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Monday 10th June
in Sunderland Crematorium
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 3, 2019
