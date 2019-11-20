|
Wakefield Colin
(Newbottle,
Houghton-le-Spring) Peacefully on 13th November 2019, aged 71 years.
Colin, beloved husband and best friend of Carol. Precious Dad of Anna and Gary. Devoted Grandad of Robert and Kieron. Much loved Father in law of Rob and Emma. Dearest Brother, Brother in law
and Uncle. Friends please meet for service at St Michael and All Angels Church, Houghton, on Tuesday 26th November at 10:45am, followed by cremation at Durham Crematorium. Everyone welcome at The Copt Hill after the service. No flowers please, donations to St Benedict's Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
All enquiries to
Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 5847015.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 20, 2019