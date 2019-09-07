Home

RENDALL Colin (Formerly of Sunderland) Passed away peacefully on 22nd August 2019 at home in Shetland following an illness. Much loved husband of Vivienne, father of Daniel and Robina and grandfather of Grace.
Funeral Monday 9th September,
12 noon, St Colman's Kirk, Yell. Burial at Hamnavoe.
No flowers by request.
Donations to
Shetland MRI Scanner Appeal (www.shetlandmriscannerappeal.com)
Memorial service in the north of England to be held Spring 2020.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 7, 2019
