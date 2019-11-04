Home

HILL Houghton-Le-Spring Peacefully but suddenly after a short illness on Saturday 26th October, aged 88 years, Colin.
Beloved husband of Betty,
a much loved dad of Julie and Simon. A dear father in law,
also a cherished grandad.
Would friends please meet for service on Thursday 7th November at Sunderland Crematorium at 9.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
to Leukemia Research.
Donation box will be provided
at the crematorium.
Private ceremony afterwards.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 4, 2019
