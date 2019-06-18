|
|
|
SMITH Formerly Ryhope On 10th June, aged 69 years, Clive. Treasured husband to Doreen, devoted dad to Vicky, father-in-law to Paul, adored grandad to Paige and Ethan, much loved brother to Lesley and a sadly missed brother-in-law and uncle. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 24th June at 1:30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
St. Benedict's Hospice.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St. Luke's Terrace Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 18, 2019
