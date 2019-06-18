Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
13:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Clive Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive Smith

Notice Condolences

Clive Smith Notice
SMITH Formerly Ryhope On 10th June, aged 69 years, Clive. Treasured husband to Doreen, devoted dad to Vicky, father-in-law to Paul, adored grandad to Paige and Ethan, much loved brother to Lesley and a sadly missed brother-in-law and uncle. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 24th June at 1:30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to
St. Benedict's Hospice.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St. Luke's Terrace Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.