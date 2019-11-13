|
|
|
BAMBROUGH (Seaham) Peacefully on
Friday 8th November,
aged 77 years, Clarry.
A loving husband of Sylvia;
A much loved Dad to Lorraine, Russell and Karl; also a loving father-in-law, Grandad
and Great-grandad.
Would family and friends please meet for the funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired to any animal .
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
0191 5819119.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 13, 2019